4,233 special buses for Sankranti

January 05, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 4,233 special buses to tackle the holiday rush during Sankranti.

According to TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar, these special buses will ensure smooth travel for passengers who wish to reach their destinations during the festival season. These special buses will run from January 7 to January 14.

The transport juggernaut will run buses to various destinations including Amlapuram, Kakinada, Kandukur, Visakhapatnam, Polavaram, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Udayagiri, Narasapuram, Ongole, Guntur and Vijayawada, among others.

These buses will depart from the Mahatma Gandhi bus station, jubilee bus station Uppal crossroads and other areas.

Mr Sajjanar said that those who book a return journey would be given a 10% discount on this. He urged passengers to make use of the opportunity.

