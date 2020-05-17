42 new COVID cases in TS

HYDERABAD

17 May 2020 22:25 IST

37 from GHMC limits

The run of stepped up COVID-19 cases in the State continued with 42 more being reported on Sunday, taking their total number so far to 1,551.

Of the new cases, 37 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), two from Rangareddy and three are migrants. Till date, a total of 57 migrants tested positive for coronavirus. Besides, 21 people were discharged on Sunday.

Among the 1,551cases till date are 525 active cases, 992 persons who were discharged and 34 people who died during treatment.

