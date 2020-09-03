4.2 lakh MT paddy harvest expected in Yadadri

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

03 September 2020 21:05 IST

Officials told to draw up strategy for hassle-free procurement

A harvest of 4.2 lakh metric tonne paddy is expected from the 1.91 lakh acres cultivated in the district in the season, officials said on Thursday.

Addl. Collector (Revenue) Srinivas Reddy instructed officials of the Marketing department to draw up a strategy, to set up adequate paddy procurement centres through Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

Addressing officials of Civil Supplies, Agriculture and others through video conference, he told officials to review measures such as transport, availability of gunny bags, tarpaulin covers, weighing scales and moisture meters, for a smooth procurement process.

A control room would be set up to record and settle farmer grievances regarding procurement, Mr. Reddy said.