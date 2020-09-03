4.2 lakh MT paddy harvest expected in Yadadri

A harvest of 4.2 lakh metric tonne paddy is expected from the 1.91 lakh acres cultivated in the district in the season, officials said on Thursday.
Addl. Collector (Revenue) Srinivas Reddy instructed officials of the Marketing department to draw up a strategy, to set up adequate paddy procurement centres through Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).
Addressing officials of Civil Supplies, Agriculture and others through video conference, he told officials to review measures such as transport, availability of gunny bags, tarpaulin covers, weighing scales and moisture meters, for a smooth procurement process.
A control room would be set up to record and settle farmer grievances regarding procurement, Mr. Reddy said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath