41,000 Singareni staff to get revised wages from June

July 02, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

About 41,000 workers, employees and supervisors of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) are set to get revised salaries/wages as per the recommendations of the eleventh wage board from Monday. It will have a financial implication of about ₹1,000 crore per annum on the company.

The revised salaries will be credited to the bank accounts of the Singareni workers and employees from Monday, according to Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar and Director (Finance and Personnel) N. Balaram. They stated that Singareni is the first coal company in the country, even ahead of Coal India Ltd (CIL), to implement the revised salaries/wages.

As per the revised wages, the basic of daily rated category-one employees would increase from ₹1,011.27 to ₹1,502.66 and that of monthly rated A1 grade from ₹98,485.79 to ₹1,46,341.67. The Singareni executives stated that the revised wages for coal employees were finalised by the 11th wage board recently. They stated that there used to be long delay in the implementation of revised wages of the previous 10 wage boards in Singareni and the implementtion would begin only CIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting of the Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI-XI) that revises wages of public sector coal employees every five years were concluded recently with the National Coal Wages Agreement (NCWA-XI) getting signed by all the stakeholders. Singareni has decided to implement the new wages from June itself (paid in July).

As per the revised wages the daily rated category-one employees would get a gross salary of ₹59,386.57 per month and the monthly rates of underground A1 grade employee with maximum basic of ₹1,46,341.67 would get a gross monthly salary of ₹2,16,618.74.

Meanwhile, the employees of the company thanked the CMD and Directors in fast-tracking the implementation of revised wages from June itself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT