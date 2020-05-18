41 test positive for COVID in Telangana

HYDERABAD

18 May 2020 22:45 IST

Discharged patients cross 1,000 mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched 1,592 as 41 more tested positive for the virus on Monday. Of them, 26 are from GHMC area, three from Medchal, and 12 migrants. Besides, 10 people were discharged.

556 active cases

Of the total 1,592 cases, 556 are active cases, 1,002 were discharged and 34 people suffering from the disease have died. On the whole, 69 migrants tested positive for coronavirus.

The total number of patients who were discharged crossed 1,000 mark on Monday. It may be noted that the State government has adopted ‘revised discharge policy for COVID-19’ from May 13, when 117 people were discharged.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao presented age and gender-wise distribution of the 1,002 people who were discharged. While 663 are male, 339 are female.

Of the total, the highest of 233 belong to the age group of 21-30 years, followed by 202 in 31-40 age bracket. In what gives hope to old patients, 60 people who were discharged belong to the age group of 61-70 years, and 15 to 71-80 age group.