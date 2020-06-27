41 Old Age Homes in 3 districts not registered, Telangana High Court told

Inmates of an old age home in the city.

HYDERABAD

27 June 2020 07:56 IST

Forty one Old Ages Homes being run in the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri are not registered with the State government.

Informing this to Telangana High Court in a report filed in a PIL petition over the plight of inmates of Old Age Homes, the State government said already notices were issued to them. If these homes were not registered within 15 days of receipt of the notices, action would be initiated against them.

A website was developed to furnish information about the Old Age Homes inspected by the District Welfare Officers and Child Development Protection Officers. A letter was sent to the DGP to survey such homes under the jurisdiction of each police station in the State to cross-check facts.

The government said managements of the homes had agreed to send care givers for a special training on helping the bed-ridden, paraplegic and elderly persons. Two homes, one in Karimnagar and another in Rangareddy and two more in Hyderabad were being run by the State government.

Orders were issued to establish three homes, one each in Khammam, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts in association with Indian Red Cross Societies. An amount of ₹50 lakh or 50% of construction cost, whichever is less, for each hHome would be borne by the State government. The remaining sum would be contributed by the Indian Red Cross Societies, the report said.

There are 17 such homes in the State run by NGOs with the grants-in-aid from the Union Ministry of Justice and Empowerment. A helpline no .14567 was created for the physically challenged and the senior citizens was created by the government.