409 more test positive in Telangana

HYDERABAD

19 August 2021 20:10 IST

Three persons succumb to virus

Telangana recorded 409 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,54,035. While 88,308 samples were examined, results of 1,184 were awaited. Three more COVID patients died.

The new 409 cases include 71 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 45 from Karimnagar, 31 from Nalgonda, 28 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 27 from Warangal Urban. No case was recorded in Nirmal.

From March 2, 2020, to August 19 this year, a total of 2.37 crore samples were examined and 6,54,035 people were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 6,865 were active cases, 6,43,318 recovered, and 3,852 died.

Advertising

Advertising