4,000 years old Neolithic grooves found at Indiresam

Pre-historic grooves used by the early Neolithic man to sharpen stone axes have been found at Indiresam, a village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Dr. E. Sivanagireddy, Archaeologist and CEO, the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, received approval to identify the grooves on Tuesday during his explorations conducted at the site, close to a Siva temple located on a hillock. A shallow groove found on the rock bed towards the left side of the stone flag staff of the temple, measures 20cm in length, 3 cm in width and 5cm in depth was used to sharpen the dolerite celts by the Neolithic people datable to the period between the 6000 – 2000 years before the Christ, which was known as transition from food gathering to food production phase.
Based on the evidence, Dr. Reddy thoroughly surveyed the surroundings of the find spot for the tools of the Neolithic period, but he could notice microliths of the Mesolithic period only and broken stone sculptures of Nandi Anjaneya, Saraswathi and Nagadevatha of the medieval period. He appealed to the Department of Heritage Telangana, to conduct further probings around Indiresam village to know the archaeological potential of the Neolithic site surfaced.
