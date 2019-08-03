400 stranded students rescued in Bangariguda

Some 400 students of the Model High School at Bangariguda in Adilabad rural mandal were stranded in the school till 9 p.m. following flooding of the local stream on Saturday evening. They were brought back to town after District Collector D. Divya ordered four RTC buses to be hired to bring them back through Saidpur and Bela.

The students from Adilabad town studying in school and junior college had attended classes as usual. The stream, however, came into spate in the afternoon as it rained for a long time, which resulted them in being stranded.

Collector D. Divya organised transport for the students to be brought back through the circuitous route. The administration also organised meals for the hostel inmates.