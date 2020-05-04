40 Shramik trains daily for a week from today

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that 40 special trains will be run each day from Tuesday onwards for one week to send migrant workers in Telangana to their respective States.

The trains will be run from various places in Hyderabad and also from Warangal, Khammam, Ramagundam, Damarachala and other areas to Bihar, Odisha, Jarkhand, West Bengal and other States.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister in a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on the problems being faced by the workers due to lockdown here on Monday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and others attended the meeting.

As many migrant workers were keen to go to their home States, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao decided that special trains should be run to help the migrant workers. He spoke to the South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Malya and requested him to run the special trains from Tuesday onwards.

Nodal officers

The government appointed senior IAS officer Sandeep Sultania and senior IPS officer Jitender Reddy as nodal officers to oversee the train travel of migrant workers.

The workers already registered their names with various police stations to go to their native places.

All those who registered their names would be sent by these special trains.

The details of the trains would be given in the police stations itself, he said.

Chief Minister said that the migrant workers should not be agitated as the Telangana government made arrangements for their train journey.

He directed the police officials to coordinate with the workers and explain to them about the arrangements being made.