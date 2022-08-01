Telangana

40 RPF personnel embark on bike ride to Delhi

South Central Railway in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain greeting Members of Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel taking part in a motorbike rally to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 23:54 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:55 IST

About 40 RPF personnel on 20 Bullet motorcycles, including two women riders, embarked on a 1,700 km journey to culminate at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Aug. 11.

The riders journey will cover Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, spreading the message of freedom struggle and 75 years of Independence. 

The RPF personnel are drawn from five zones of Railways like SCR, ECR, SeCR, SR and SWR.

