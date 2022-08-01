Telangana

40 RPF personnel embark on bike ride to Delhi

South Central Railway in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain greeting Members of Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel taking part in a motorbike rally to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Hyderabad on Monday.

South Central Railway in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain greeting Members of Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel taking part in a motorbike rally to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

About 40 RPF personnel on 20 Bullet motorcycles, including two women riders, embarked on a 1,700 km journey to culminate at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Aug. 11.

The riders journey will cover Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, spreading the message of freedom struggle and 75 years of Independence. 

The RPF personnel are drawn from five zones of Railways like SCR, ECR, SeCR, SR and SWR.

SCR GM A.K. Jain flagged off the rally from the Necklace Road station. Principal chief security commissioner Raja Ram was also present, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2022 11:56:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/40-rpf-personnel-embark-on-bike-ride-to-delhi/article65711293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY