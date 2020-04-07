40 more test positive for COVID in State

The spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is continuing with 40 more people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases has risen to 348 from 308 on Monday. A major chunk of 150 COVID cases are from Hyderabad which saw an increase of 17 cases as compared to Monday while Nizamabad too reported 39 cases against 29 reported during the same period. Warangal Urban with 23 cases, Jogulamba Gadwal with 22 cases and Medchal with 15 cases were among the districts which reported increase in COVID cases.

In all, 21 patients in Hyderabad and 11 patients in Karimnagar were among the 45 discharged during the day. No COVID-related death was reported during the day and the number of casualties remained at 11. According to Public Health and Family Welfare director G. Srinivas Rao, there was no evidence of community transmission in the State till date. Six diagnostic labs were functional round-the-clock to meet the demand.

The government took steps to ensure that travellers and their contacts of Delhi- returnees were being tracked, tested and treated for coronavirus.

Another 10 COVID positive cases were recorded in Nizamabad district on Tuesday, taking the total of positive cases to 39 and most of them were participants of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and their first contacts, said Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy. The Minister said that 15 clusters, four each in Nizamabad and Bodhan, two in Bheemal and one each in the rest of hotspot areas were formed.

One primary contact of a Jamaat returnee in Adilabad town tested positive for COVID on Tuesday raising the total number of positive cases in the district to 11. There are a total of 76 Jamaat returnees of whom 10 were found positive so far and 62 tested negative while report of the remaining suspects is awaited. As many as 104 primary contacts of the 10 positive cases have been traced and samples of 88 were sent for test to Hyderabad. Barring the lone positive case, all others tested negative, said an official press release.

(With inputs from our correspondents in Nizamabad and Adilabad)