40 more COVID-19 suspects in Nirmal district

Nirmal district authorities on Sunday put into quarantine some 40 residents on suspicion of carrying coronavirus because of their travel history to Delhi between March 13 and 18. The COVID-19 isolation wards are situated in Government Polytechnic college in Nirmal town.

Accordng to reports, the 40 persons belong to Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanaur revenue divisions had travelled to Delhi to participate in a religious programme. The three day programme was held at Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi during these dates.

Some of the suspects had travelled in a flight to Delhi on March 14 and returned on March 17. Some others had taken a train to the national capital on March 13 and returned to Nagpur also by train on March 19 to take a bus back to Bhainsa town from there.