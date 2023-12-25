40-day-old infant succumbs to rat bite

December 25, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 40-day-old infant from Nagarkurnool district, who was hospitalised with a rat bite, succumbed at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The boy was bit on the nose when his mother went to take a bath. Following that, he started to bleed profusely and was rushed to hospital with an Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). The oxygen saturation level was 50% (normal levels are between 95 and 100%).

“Despite efforts to resuscitate the child, who was in a state of shock, the medical team was unable to save him,” said hospital superintendent Dr. T Usha Rani.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.