40-day-old infant succumbs to rat bite

December 25, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

A 40-day-old infant from Nagarkurnool district, who was hospitalised with a rat bite, succumbed at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The boy was bit on the nose when his mother went to take a bath. Following that, he started to bleed profusely and was rushed to hospital with an Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). The oxygen saturation level was 50% (normal levels are between 95 and 100%).

“Despite efforts to resuscitate the child, who was in a state of shock, the medical team was unable to save him,” said hospital superintendent Dr. T Usha Rani.

