40 BRS party workers detained in Dundigal, leaders under house arrest

Updated - September 13, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Some 40 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party workers were detained by the Dundigal police on Friday who gathered at Medchal-Malkajgiri district BRS President  Shambipur Raju’s residence in Mallampet for a party meeting. 

According to the Dundigal Inspector Ch. Shankaraiah, this followed a press meet hosted by the party on Friday morning. Mild tension prevailed as the group of party workers unlawfully gathered in front of the residence, who were later picked up and detained at the police station.  

Meanwhile party leaders, including Mr. Shambipur Raju were put under house arrest to prevent the situation from escalating further, the official said.  

CONNECT WITH US