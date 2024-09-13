40 BRS party workers detained in Dundigal, leaders under house arrest

Some 40 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party workers were detained by the Dundigal police on Friday who gathered at Medchal-Malkajgiri district BRS President Shambipur Raju’s residence in Mallampet for a party meeting.

According to the Dundigal Inspector Ch. Shankaraiah, this followed a press meet hosted by the party on Friday morning. Mild tension prevailed as the group of party workers unlawfully gathered in front of the residence, who were later picked up and detained at the police station.

Meanwhile party leaders, including Mr. Shambipur Raju were put under house arrest to prevent the situation from escalating further, the official said.

