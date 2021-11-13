4-year-old girl’s murder case cracked: mother, paramour arrested

Hyderabad

13 November 2021 20:59 IST

Victim opposed her mother’s relationship, refused to seek alms

Punjagutta police on Saturday solved the murder mystery of a four-year-old girl who was found dead at Dwarakapuri Colony on the morning of November 4.

According to the police, victim Mehak’s mother Heena Begum (22) from New Hafeezpet and her paramour Shaik Mohammed Khadar alias Rizwan (25) from Dabeerpura, both alms seekers, used to frequently torture the little girl. She died of injuries in Bengaluru.

“On November 3, while they were in Bengaluru, the duo thrashed the deceased severely by giving fist blows on her abdomen and kicked her. Due to this assault, the child became unconscious,” Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas said on Saturday. She opposed her mother’s relationship with Khadar and refused to seek alms.

Then, both Begum and Khadar got scared and decided to come to Hyderabad and boarded a private bus. While returning to Hyderabad, they noticed that the girl’s body had become cold and concluded that she died.

“To escape getting caught and to erase the evidence, they left the body near NIMS so that it is assumed that some poor patient has left it,” Mr. Srinivas said. “Accordingly, they left it on the footpath in front of Dwarakapuri Colony, and fled and then, went to Ajmer,” he said.

Begum was married to one Ahmed and they had three children, including Mehak. Ahmed was a property offender, who is currently serving a jail term for an offence committed under Miyapur police station limits. In the meantime, Begum got in touch with Khadar at a toddy compound at Shaikpet and shared her problems.

“Khadar proposed to her and promised to take care of her children. The duo along with the girl and son Affan went to Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Manali and were eking their livelihood by begging. They were also making the children beg,” the officer said, adding that the victim was not happy with Khadar being close to her mother and was insisting to go back to her father. The girl was also refusing to beg with them for which she was subjected to severe physical torture.