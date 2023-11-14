4 women to get ministries if Congress wins: Revanth Reddy

November 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government, if voted to power, in Telangana will have a fair representation of women and he would bat for four Cabinet berths for women, unlike the present government, where there is hardly any women’s representation.

Mr. Reddy, who was campaigning in Station Ghanpur in support of Congress candidate Singapuram Indira on Tuesday, said that the BRS has given tickets to just six women in the Assembly polls, reflecting “how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao treats women”.

“BRS has given opportunity to only two Ministers in the present Cabinet, while there was not a single woman in the first term of the BRS government from 2014 to 2018,” he said.

“On the other hand, Congress gave tickets to 12 women and similarly, a fair representation will be given in the Cabinet with four women Ministers. The ‘Mahalaxmi scheme’ will also be introduced for women welfare and free bus ride to women are other schemes that reflect the Congress’ respect for women,” he added.

‘Drunkard Telangana’

Mr. Reddy charged the BRS government with turning Telangana into a ‘drunkard State’, where youngsters are roaming around with liquor bottles. “The excise revenue has gone up to ₹36,000 crore per year with thousands of belt shops across the State. The Chief Minister is snatching money from women by means of these belt shops,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy asked women to ponder whether they wanted to see their children as drunkards or get employment. “Women can bear their husbands drinking but cannot see their sons addicted to liquor. Unfortunately, Telangana is looking at such a culture and women should teach a lesson to the BRS government for destroying the lives of their children,” he said.

Asking women to vote for a woman candidate in Station Ghanpur as they have already seen BRS nominee Kadiyam Srihari and present MLA T. Rajaiah. “Both served as Deputy Chief Ministers and were removed from their posts. Don’t trust them as KCR himself has lost trust on the two candidates,” he argued.