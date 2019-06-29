4 quintals fake seeds seized

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police’s Task Force and Mancherial police on Saturday conducted surprise raids on illegal traders in cotton seeds and seized 4 quintals of fake seeds worth ₹ 8 lakh. The police also arrested nine persons all involved in the illegal business.

A press release here said Maguluri Subba Rao, Shaboli Ramanayya and Gollapudi Rosayya smuggled fake seeds to various places in Mancherial district from Guntur, Kurnool, Nandyal and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh. They colluded with locals to sell the spurious seeds to gullible farmers to make a fast buck.

The other accused are Putta Subba Rao, Kondagorla Venkataiah, Kondagorla Pullaiah, Gandla Suresh, A. Rajkumar and K. Umamahesh. Special Branch CI Satish coordinated the raids and police from Mandamarri, Mancherial, Kammarpalli and Bheemaram police stations participated in the raids in respective jurisdictions.