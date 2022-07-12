4 of a family electrocuted in Telangana

July 12, 2022 17:36 IST

Four members of a family were electrocuted reportedly due to short-circuit in their home at Beedi Workers Colony in Kamareddy on Tuesday. According to the information reaching here, two children came in contact with a live wire, and in an attempt to save them their parents too were electrocuted.

They victims were identified as Ahmed (35), Parveen (30), Mahim (6) and Adnan (4). The bodies were shifted to the government hospital there.

9 stranded

Meanwhile, nine farmhands were stranded on a 200 acres island of farm fields in the local stream at Bornapally village of Raikal mandal in Jagitial district on Tuesday. Minister for SC Development K. Eshwar, who has been coordinating the rescue operation, said that there was no immediate danger to their life as it was a regular practice for them to stay on the island having a few permanent structures. The workers had sent sent an SOS to the authorities about their situation.

The authorities were planning to rope in the services of the NDRF team for their rescue by boats as airlifting them with the help of a helicopter was not possible due to inclement weather.