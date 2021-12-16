4 more Omicron cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

16 December 2021 22:22 IST

Four more Omicron cases were detected in Telangana on Thursday. Of them, three are from Kenya and one is of Indian origin, said Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

With this, seven Omicron cases are detected in the State, including three (7-year-old boy sent to Kolkata) from Wednesday.

Out of these, one passenger is from an ‘at-risk’ country and seven from ‘non-risk’ countries.

Advertising

Advertising

All passengers who come from ‘at risk’ countries undergo RT-PCR tests. In case of fliers from ‘non-risk’ countries, 2% samples are collected at random for COVID test. If anyone from the two categories test positive for COVID, their samples are sent for genome sequencing.

The DPH said that a thorough investigation into the four new Omicron cases was in process. Whenever a case is detected, immediate contacts of the patients are traced and samples are collected for RT-PCR tests.

From December 1 to 16, 6,764 people have come from ‘at-risk’ countries and 21 tested COVID positive.

190 test COVID positive

The State has recorded 190 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,79,064. Two more COVID patients died.

The new cases include 80 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Rangareddy, 13 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 12 from Hanamkonda, and 10 from Mahabubabad.

From March 2, 2020 to December 16 this year, a total of 2.91 crore samples were tested and 6,79,064 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,805 were active cases, 6,71,247 recovered, and 4,012 people died.