4 members nominated to TSWB

The Telangana government has nominated four persons to the already-elected Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB).

Former chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee Mohammed Masiullah Khan and IAS officer Shaik Yasmin Basha have been nominated, along with Malik Mohtesham Khan and Syed Nissar Hussain, also known as Hyder Agha, who had served as members on the previous board.

The nominations were made under Section 14 of the Waqf Act, 1995. The nominated members, along with elected members Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, member of Bar Council M Zakeer Hussain Javid, members elected under the Mutawalli and managing committee category Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini and Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badeshah Quadri, are scheduled to meet on May 7 to elect the chairperson of the board.