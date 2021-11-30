4 Maoist sympathisers arrested

20 pamphlets on CPI (Maoist)’s 21st annual PLGA week, 10 rice bags recovered

Four alleged Maoist sympathisers from adjoining Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district were detained by a joint patrol party of police and the CRPF personnel on the outskirts of Charla town in the Bhadrachalam Agency on Tuesday.

Around 20 pamphlets relating to the ensuing CPI (Maoist)’s 21st annual People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week, slated to be observed by the outlawed organisation from December 2 to 8, and 10 rice bags, each weighing 30 kg, were recovered from them, police said.

The detained ‘sympathisers’ of the banned outfit hail from two remote villages in Usoor block of Bijapur district.

Police sources said the arrested Maoist sympathisers were carrying the rice bags to hand them over to Maoist guerrillas as per the instructions of the Maoist leaders based in the jungles of Usoor block in the adjoining State.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.