4 Maoist militia arrested

Police claim they were trying to plant explosives in forest area

Four Maoist militia members, including one from Chhattisgarh, were arrested by the police while they were allegedly trying to plant explosive materials in Kurnapalli-Burugupadu forest area in Charla mandal on Monday morning, police said.

The arrested were identified as 20-year-old Kunjam Sanna of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, 20-year-olds Sodi Pojje, Vetti Aitha and Madivi Raje, all hailing from Charla mandal.

They were allegedly carrying explosive materials as per the instructions of some top Maoist leaders of the Bhadrachalam-Kothagudem and East Godavari committee of the outlawed organisation when caught by a joint combing party of police and the CRPF jawans, police added.

One tiffin box, 10 gelatin sticks, one detonator and one cordex wire bundle were recovered from them.