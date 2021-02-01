₹ 4 lakh given to surrendered Maoist

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

01 February 2021 21:50 IST

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Monday handed over a cheque for ₹ 4 lakh to surrendered Maoist Kaluma Devi in Kothagudem.

Kaluma Devi, who carried a reward of ₹ 4 lakh on her head, surrendered before the district police in September last year, according to a press release.

Speaking after handing over the reward money to the former woman Maoist, the SP said the police department will help the surrendered Maoists in getting assistance from the government departments as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy to lead a normal life. The Maoists can surrender before the police at the nearest police stations or through their relatives and join the mainstream, the SP said.

