Telangana

₹ 4 lakh given to surrendered Maoist

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Monday handed over a cheque for ₹ 4 lakh to surrendered Maoist Kaluma Devi in Kothagudem.

Kaluma Devi, who carried a reward of ₹ 4 lakh on her head, surrendered before the district police in September last year, according to a press release.

Speaking after handing over the reward money to the former woman Maoist, the SP said the police department will help the surrendered Maoists in getting assistance from the government departments as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy to lead a normal life. The Maoists can surrender before the police at the nearest police stations or through their relatives and join the mainstream, the SP said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 9:51:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/4-lakh-given-to-surrendered-maoist/article33720024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY