4 kg ganja seized, three held

Mailardevpally police of Cyberabad on Tuesday arrested three persons on charges of peddling ganja. They seized four kilograms of ganja worth ₹80,000, an electrical weighing machine, and a car.

The accused were identified as Ratan Singh Naruka, 28, a dhaba owner from Choutuppal, and Rachamalla Rakesh, 29, a realtor from Shamshabad. Naruka is a native of Bodke village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. Three others - Rachamalla Rajesh, Nagaraju and Naveen are still at large.

Police said that at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, they got information that some unknown persons were coming to Pariwar Dhaba near Aramghar to sell ganja. “Immediately, a team was rushed to the spot in mufti. Meantime, the accused who came to deliver the contraband were apprehended,” police said.