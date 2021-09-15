Telangana

4 held in ganja case

Four youngsters who allegedly sold ganja to college students from their flat in Ameerpet were caught by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department teams in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. They took orders through Instagram, Facebook messenger and other social media apps too.

Department’s State Task Force inspector (Hyderabad) B Praveen Kumar said that the accused used to pack ganja into 100-gram sachets and sell at ₹1,000 per sachet. They used to reside in a flat in Yellareddyguda, Ameerpet.

“They also arranged a room where people used to buy and consume ganja,” Mr Praveen said. The Task Force staff who searched the flat on Tuesday seized five kg of ganja.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 10:45:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/4-held-in-ganja-case/article36483694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY