3rd National Community Media Film fest held

14 February 2021 00:46 IST

The Jai Chandiram Memorial 3rd National Community Media Film Festival was organised at DDSKVK, Didigi, Zaheerabad on Saturday.

Film director Nag Ashwin of ‘Mahanati’ fame, UoH’s Prof. Kanchan K. Malik, director of Bars & Tones Vijendra Patil and UNESCO Chair on the community media Prof. Vinod Pavrala, among others, attended the event.

This year, the film festival had 27 national entries from 11 States and seven international entries from West Africa. “Log Drum of Pessao” from Green Hub Organisation, Nagaland, received the main award, followed by “Buchad - Heap of Soyabean crop” from Ingit productions, Maharashtra. “Identity of a woman as a farmer” from Drishti & ANANDI, Ahmedabad, received the jury award.

Director P.V. Satheesh said, “The Jai Chandiram Community Media Film Festival has started its journey in the year 2017. Jai Chandiram, who is a prominent television film-maker and producer, has always been our spiritual mentor and inspiration. Though Jai Chandiram worked in commercial television, her interest always lied in rural, oppressed women and children. The Community Media Trust (CMT) of DDS decided to organise film festival in her memory. Also, DDS CMT have had enough privilege to screen some of the prominent national and international film festivals.”

“We need more people like Nag Ashwin who could be a bridge between community films and commercial films, where issues can reach a larger audience,” he added.

Nag Ashwin said, “Coming from a different world of film making and experiencing the other side of community film making, their narration of issues through films has been a unique and enriching experiencing. I feel this programme is more than a festival and competition and equal to education. There is a need for commercial film makers to get exposed to these films because they are very engaging, have stories to narrate, and plenty of talent.” Stressing on the need for more such film festivals, he said, “I will continue to be part of DDS and help in any small way that I can.”

Vijendra Patil, speaking about his 25 years of journey with community film makers, appreciated the DDS CMT women for their spirit, determination and hardwork which helped them to grow as film makers and now to host a film festival at the national level.