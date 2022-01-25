3kgs aggressive tumour removed

First reported case of Choriocarcinoma of Liver in pregnant women in India operated at NIMS

Doctors have removed 3 kgs aggressive cancerous tumour from the liver of a 24-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant. The surgery was performed by specialists at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), with support of gynaecologists from Niloufer Hospitals around 10 days ago.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first ever reported case of a primary choriocarcinoma of liver in pregnant women in Indian population and probably in the world,” said N Bheerappa, professor and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at NIMS.

The woman from Jangaon district of the State had consulted the Surgical Gastroenterologists around 15 days ago complaining of lump in her abdomen and pain.

After she was found with a large tumor arising from liver, further diagnosis tests revealed that it was choriocarcinoma of liver.

Considering her symptoms, tumour progression, its size, high risk of tumour rupture during pregnancy or delivery, a surgery was planned on the patient in her third trimester. This was decided after discussing pros and cons of the surgery with the patient, her husband, and other family members.

The gynecologists from Niloufer Hospital were involved in the team as risk of severe bleeding and pre-term delivery were anticipated.

“As advised by the gynecologist Dr Radhika, medications were added prior to surgery, to relax her uterus and prevent any premature contractions. Also medications were added to achieve foetal lung maturity, in case a premature delivery happens. In view of the hyperdynamic (more blood circulation) circulation due to pregnancy and the high vascular nature of the liver tumour, adequate blood products were reserved,” said Dr Bheerappa.

Senior anesthesiologists Dr Nirmala, Dr Abhiruchi and team added that they had to take particular care regarding the selection of their anesthetic drugs and dosing, due the special circumstances of the case.

After operating on her for about six hours, a large tumour weighing around three kgs was removed from her liver. The surgery was taken up around 10-days ago.

Scanning and gynecological examinations were conducted after the surgery which revealed that the foetus and the mother are in good health. The patient and the foetus were regularly monitored in a special ICU. She is fit for discharge.