Telangana recorded 397 COVID cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,85,465. While 42,737 people underwent tests, results of 496 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients have died, pushing up the toll to 1,535.

The new 397 cases include 92 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 37 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 28 from Rangareddy and 25 from Karimnagar. The lowest of two cases each were detected from Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Jogulamba Gadwal and Medak.

Of the 42,737 people who underwent the tests on Monday, a total of 40,232 opted for government laboratories and 2,505 got examined at private labs.

From March 2, when the first case was recorded, till December 28, a total of 67,93,691 samples were examined and 2,85,465 have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 5,999 were active while 2,77,931 have recovered.