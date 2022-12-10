3,966 more police posts sanctioned

December 10, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Cabinet on Saturday sanctioned 3,966 more posts in police to check the menace of drug trafficking and consumption and ordered the Home Department to take steps to fill them.

The recruitment will be specific for Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, the newly opened command control centre, Narcotics Control Bureau and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau

The new drive will be in addition to the recruitment already taken up for 560 sub-inspectors and 16,000 constables. After the preliminary written test last month, the State-level police recruitment board commenced physical efficiency tests for the qualifiers two days ago.

A release on the Cabinet meeting said it was decided to strengthen the police department further in view of new techniques adopted by criminals in tune with social conditions and technology upgradation. Therefore, it was decided to adopt latest technical knowhow to check the menace.

In addition, it was also decided to sanction new law and order police stations, police circles and divisions in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.