3,944 more test positive in Telangana

HYDERABAD

27 January 2022 22:31 IST

Total number of active cases rises to 39,520; three more succumb to the virus

Telangana recorded another 3,944 COVID cases, taking the total number of ‘official’ active cases to 39,520 on Thursday. Three more deaths were recorded taking the count to 4,081 while reports of about 5,537 test results are yet to be announced.

The bulletin by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao informed that 97,549 tests were conducted and 2,444 people have recovered from the infection.

Majority of cases are from the capital region with a total of 2,039, even if there is a slight dip.

Advertising

Advertising

The GHMC recorded 1,372 cases, down from 1,670 a week ago; Rangareddy 301, down from 259; Medchal-Malkajgiri 288, down from 417, but Sangareddy 120, up from 99. There has been rise in cases across many districts with Adilabad recording 40, up from 25; Bhadradri-Kothagudem 101, up from 88; Jayashankar-Bhupalapally 42, up from 36; and Khammam 145, up from 117.

Nizamabad 105, up from 75, Peddapally 95, up from 73; Siddipet 104, up from 73; Wanaparthy 64, up from 43. Low caseloads have been observed at Narayanpet 12, down from 36 and Komarum Bheem-Asifabad 19, down from 32.

The round-the-clock call centre for any help is ‘104’ while the whatsapp number is 9154170960 for complaints against any private lab or hospital, he added, in the official release.