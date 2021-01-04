Telangana

394 COVID cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 394 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday. While 40,190 people were tested, results of 650 were awaited.

The new cases include 81 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 36 from Rangareddy, 31 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 29 from Karimnagar. No case was recorded from Narayanpet, and two were detected from Jogulamba-Gadwal.

From March 2 last year till January 2, a total of 69,91,487 samples were put to test and 2,87,502 tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 5,388 were active and 2,80,565 have recovered, and 1549 have died.

