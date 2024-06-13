3,900 Indians seeking US student visa interviewed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Consular Team India on Thursday interviewed 3,900 student visa applicants, marking its eighth annual Student Visa Day.

The number of Indians planning to study in the United States has increased over the past three years. In 2023, the US Mission to India issued more student visas than those issued in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined.

“This year, as Indian students are poised to become the largest group of international students in the United States, the Department of State and our EducationUSA colleagues are excited to welcome student visa applicants on Student Visa Day and throughout the student season,” said Minister-Counselor for Consular Affairs Russel Brown.

As many as 69% Indian students prefer US education, and Indian students form the largest group of international graduate students in that country.

“The US Embassy and Consulates in India anticipate continued increase in student visa applicants from India and have expanded the student visa season for 2024 to meet this growing demand,” the US consulate said in a release.

Student Visa Day is organised to facilitate applicants’ interaction with the staff from Mission members and EducationUSA to share information on studying in the US.

