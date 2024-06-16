GIFT a SubscriptionGift
39 new STPs under AMRUT to commence in August 

These along with the 31 STPs, at various stages of completion, would help make Hyderabad most effective in sewage management, say officials

Published - June 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-nine new sewage treatment plants (STPs) sanctioned under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for use in Musi Riverfront Development project are likely to commence in August.

The project is estimated to cost ₹3,849 crore, with contributions from AMRUT, the State and public-private partnership.

This in addition to the ongoing 31 STPs sanctioned during the previous government, which are in advanced stages of completion, officials say will make Hyderabad the city with most effective sewage management.

The biggest STP at Nagole in three modules with a capacity of 320 MLD, pending electric works, would be ready by July for the trial run.

According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), the grounding of the 31 STPs was delayed for land acquisition. And as per the present status of works, all pending STPs including another major project at Amberpet would be completed by December-end.

