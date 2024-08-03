GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹3,849.10 crore sanctioned for 39 Sewage Treatment Plants 

Published - August 03, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Saturday accorded administrative sanction of ₹3,849.10 crore for construction of 39 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) between GHMC and Outer Ring Road area under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

The construction of STPs is part of the Musi Riverfront-Musi Cleanup to be executed in three sewerage projects.

The cost of the first project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode at 30% each by State and Centre and the remaining 40% by PPP is set at ₹64.11 crore.

The first package in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) mode — a combination of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and BOT (build, operate, transfer) modes — includes 16 STPs. The total project cost earmarked for this is ₹1,878.55 crore.

The second package, also in HAM mode, includes construction of 22 STPs at an outlay of ₹1,906.44 crore.

The government, as per the sanction, permitted the managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to adopt the approved terms and conditions of the ongoing STPs taken up under HAM mode.

