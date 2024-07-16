3.8 kg ganja, 2 kg opium mix seized in two different cases

A security guard at an industrial equipment supply company has been nabbed with 3.8 kilograms of ganja by the Cyberabad Special Operation team (SOT) along with Dundigal police. Subhakanta Jena, 22, was working as a security guard at an industrial equipment supply company in Dundigal. The man was sourcing drugs from Odisha and selling it to customers here in Hyderabad. “He collected the drugs from a supplier at Secunderabad railway station and took the contraband to his residence in Gagillapur. The contraband was seized during the raid,” an official from Dundigal police said.

In another case, Medchal SOT along with Alwal police seized two kilograms of opium-mixed powder worth ₹10 lakh from a native of Rajasthan. Ashok Kumar, 25, who worked in a steel factory, was arrested following a raid at his residence in Dharma Reddy colony. According to the police, the man sourced the contraband from his home town in Rajasthan for his consumption.

