38 fast-track courts made permanent regular courts

22 courts are headed by additional district and sessions judges and 16 by senior civil judges

The State government has decided to convert the existing 38 fast-track courts into permanent regular courts.

Of these, 22 fast-track courts are in the cadre of additional district and sessions judges and 16 are in the cadre of senior civil judges. In its recent orders, the government said regularisation of the fast-track courts was to ensure smooth and effective functioning of the district judiciary in order to render speedy justice to the litigant public and to facilitate establishment of courts in the newly carved out revenue districts.

In the process, the government had also created 1,098 posts for these courts – 31 posts each for the courts headed by additional district and sessions judge taking the total posts to 682 and 26 posts each for the courts headed by senior civil judge taking the total number of posts to 416. The Home (courts) department had been asked to take necessary further action into the issue.