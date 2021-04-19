377 nominations filed for 60 wards

A whopping 377 nominations were filed for 60 wards in the poll-bound Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday, the last day for filing of nominations for the civic body election to the KMC, slated for April 30.

The total number of nominations filed for the 60 wards of the KMC has reached 522 after the end of the nomination filing process on Sunday evening.

The party-wise break up of nominations is as follows: TRS (163) Congress (125) BJP (84) CPI (M) (35), TDP (16) and CPI (7).

A total of 76 nominations were filed by independent candidates comprising several disgruntled ticket aspirants of the main political parties, sources said.

Sources said that the ruling TRS and the CPI district committees reportedly struck an electoral alliance for the KMC polls.

The CPI district leadership is keen on contesting from as many as seven wards as part of the alliance leaving the remaining 53 for the TRS.

The TRS is making all out efforts to emerge victorious at the hustings and retain the coveted Mayor post, reserved for women under the General category.

The BJP and the Jana Sena have reportedly decided to go to the KMC polls together. The district leaders of both the parties held parleys here on Sunday night to finalise the modalities of the pre-poll alliance.

The main Opposition Congress party has kept all options open for the CPI (M) and the TDP to stitch an electoral alliance to put up a joint fight in the ensuing civic body election, sources added.

Clarity on electoral alliance between the Congress and other Opposition parties is likely to emerge in the next one or two days as the last date for withdrawal of nominations is scheduled to end on April 22.