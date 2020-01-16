373 in fray in for 58 divisions in Karimnagar

A total of 373 candidates remained in fray from 58 municipal divisions which would go for polling in Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar on January 24 as already two municipal divisions — 37 and 20 divisions — were declared elected unanimously after the completion of withdrawal of nominations on Thursday.

Against a total of 60 municipal divisions in Karimnagar, the TRS remained in fray from 58 divisions, the Congress in 50 divisions, BJP in 53 divisions, AIMIM in 10 divisions, TDP from 13 divisions, CPI 2, CPI(M) 2, independents 159 and 20 others from recognised parties in other states and registered political parties with State Election Commission.

A total of 12 candidates remained in fray from 32nd division, and 10 candidates each were contesting from 19, 30, 50 and 15 municipal divisions.

Former Mayor S Ravinder Singh, who is contesting from 51 division, would be contesting against Congress and BJP candidates as there are no independents. Similarly, in 16th division also only three candidates of main parties TRS, Congress and BJP are in fray after completion of withdrawal of nominations.