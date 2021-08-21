Telangana

364 new COVID cases identified

Telangana recorded 364 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the total to 6,54,758. While 75289 samples were examined, results of 1,116 were awaited.

The new cases include 76 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 44 from Karimnagar, and 22 each from Nalgonda and Warangal Urban. Only one infection each was recorded in six districts, including Adilabad and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Two more COVID patients died during the day. With this, the fatality figure now stands at 3,856.

As of Saturday evening, the State had 6,608 active cases.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 8:46:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/364-new-covid-cases-identified/article36035434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY