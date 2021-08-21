364 new COVID cases identified

Telangana recorded 364 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the total to 6,54,758. While 75289 samples were examined, results of 1,116 were awaited.

The new cases include 76 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 44 from Karimnagar, and 22 each from Nalgonda and Warangal Urban. Only one infection each was recorded in six districts, including Adilabad and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Two more COVID patients died during the day. With this, the fatality figure now stands at 3,856.

As of Saturday evening, the State had 6,608 active cases.