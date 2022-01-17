36 MMTS services cancelled today

Hyderabad

17 January 2022 00:51 IST

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation of thirty-six of the seventy-nine MMTS services due to due to operational reasons and track maintenance activity on Monday.

Cancelled services include - Lingampalli-Hyderabad (nine services), Hyderabad - Lingampalli (nine services), Falaknuma-Lingampalli (eight services), Lingampally-Falaknuma (eight services), Secunderabad-Lingampally (one service), Lingampalli -Secunderabad (one service), said a press release.

