36 fast-track special courts sanctioned

The State government on Thursday issued order establishing 36 fast-track special courts for expeditious trial and disposal of rape and Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases in all the districts of the State.

The courts will be presided by judicial officers in the rank of Additional District and Sessions Judge initially for a period of one year, the order said.

While two courts each will come up in Karimnagar and Khammam, there will be 34 other courts in the remaining 31 districts and also at Shadnagar, Kukatpally and Rajendranagar.

Dec 19, 2019

