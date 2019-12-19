36 fast-track special courts sanctioned

The State government on Thursday issued order establishing 36 fast-track special courts for expeditious trial and disposal of rape and Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases in all the districts of the State.
The courts will be presided by judicial officers in the rank of Additional District and Sessions Judge initially for a period of one year, the order said.
While two courts each will come up in Karimnagar and Khammam, there will be 34 other courts in the remaining 31 districts and also at Shadnagar, Kukatpally and Rajendranagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.