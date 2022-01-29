3,590 new COVID cases in Telangana

Case load below 4,000 for fourth day

Telangana has recorded 3,590 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The daily case load stayed less than 4,000 from the past four days. The daily case load in the State has been oscillating around 4000 from the past one week.

While 95,355 samples were tested on Saturday, results of 3,960 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The new 3,590 infections includes 1160 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 257 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 215 from Rangareddy, 132 from Hanmakonda, 121 from Khammam, 119 from Karimnagar, 118 from Sangareddy, 115 from Siddipet and 105 from Bhadradri Kothagudem.

ICU occupancy

The number of COVID patients in ICUs, which dropped on Tuesday and Wednesday has increased. The number which touched 830 has dropped to 807 and 788 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The occupancy started to increase gradually thereafter. On Saturday, 852 COVID patients were in ICU.

From March 2, 2020 to January 29 of this year, a total of 3.19 crore samples were put through COVID test and 7,58,566 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 40,447 were active cases, 7,014,034 have recovered, and 4,085 people have died.