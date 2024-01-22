357th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh celebrated with mass congregation

January 22, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad bid farewell to the festivities marking the 357th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday. Thousands of devotees from Sikh and other communities came together in a mass congregation to offer prayers to the Guru Granth Saheb.

Commencing at 10:30 a.m. and extending until 3:30 p.m., the congregation featured soulful recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by Ragi Jathas (Sikh Preachers), said S. Baldev Singh Bagga, president of the Prabhandak committee.

Following the culmination of the congregation, the timeless tradition of Guru-Ka-Langar, the free community kitchen, was opened for all devotees.

