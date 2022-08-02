Telangana

350kgs ganja seized 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Balanagar zone G. Sundeep along with others senior officers showing seized ganja at a media conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:14 IST

Shamirpet police and Balanagar special operations team in a joint operation have nabbed six inter-State smugglers and seized 350 kilograms of ganja from them.

Police said the contraband had originated in Malkangiri of Odisha and was being transported to Solapur, Maharashtra.

Balanagar DCP G. Sandeep explaining about the seizure to media persons on Tuesday said the gang of six has been into the illegal transportation for some time now.

It was learnt that Ravi Dhansingh Chauhan placed an order of 800 kgs of ganja with Narsingh Madi, the main supplier at Sherpally of Malkangiri.

Four persons arranged by Chauhan — Kiran Ram Pawar, Vikas Mansingh Chauhan, Adesh Shanthkumar and Sarjirao Chauhan — procured the contraband and started their journey.

They were headed to Solapur via Hyderabad, and based on a tip off they were nabbed on the Outer Ring Road in Shamirpet police limits.

