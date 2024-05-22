GIFT a SubscriptionGift
35-year-old brain dead woman saves lives by donating six organs

Published - May 22, 2024 05:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Six organs were harvested from a 35-year-old brain dead woman hailing from Nalgonda through the Jeevandan programme, granting a new lease on life to patients in need. The donated organs include two kidneys, two corneas, one liver and one lung.

The woman, Jampala Sujatha, was a resident of Bahadurpet village in Alair mandal of Nalgonda district, was a homemaker, and her husband, Jampala Dasarath, is a farmer. They have two children.  On the evening of May 18, Sujatha suddenly fell ill and collapsed at her home. She was initially rushed to the government hospital in Alair and later shifted to Srikara Hospital in Medipally for further treatment. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, she was declared brain dead on Tuesday afternoon. Following this, a Jeevandan coordinator provided grief counselling to Sujatha’s family and discussed the significance of organ donation.

